Photos: Fire outbreak at Ojodu Berger market

On 11:11 amIn News, Photosby
FIRE
Several buildings at the market on Kosoko Road Berger Bus, Ojodu have been engulfed by fire. The incident occurred Monday night, 22nd July, 2019.
FIRE
Several buildings at the market on Kosoko Road Berger Bus, Ojodu have been engulfed by fire. The incident occurred Monday night, 22nd July, 2019.
FIRE
Several buildings at the market on Kosoko Road Berger Bus, Ojodu have been engulfed by fire. The incident occurred Monday night, 22nd July, 2019.

Buildings which housed several shops selling clothing materials and other goods were on fire at the Ojodu Berger market on Monday.

The cause of the fire is not known.

More details soon

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.