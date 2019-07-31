P&G targets 23m girls with Citizenship program

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Procter and Gamble (P&G), makers of Feminine Care brand, Always Sanitary Pads said it is committed to educating 23 million adolescent girls on puberty and hygiene across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region including Nigeria.

The company disclosed this at its Citizenship program, Always Keeping Girls in School (AKGIS),

P&G which is also partnering MercyCorps on the AKGIS program said the program is aimed at providing Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) training for girls and by extension reducing absenteeism in schools.

Speaking at Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, Director, Government Relations and Public Policy Africa at Procter & Gamble, Temitope Iluyemi said: ‘Study reveals that girls’ confidence drop dramatically during puberty – and their first period is the time when their confidence is lowest. Always has made it a mission to empower young girls and women to live life without limits through various programs such as the Always Keeping Girls in School Program, to boost the confidence of young girls and inspire them to achieve their dreams.”

“This significant intervention is targeted at enhancing girls’ knowledge and practice around reproductive health through life skills training, provision of emergency sanitary kits and mobilization of stakeholders’ support for Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for girls in schools.”

Vanguard