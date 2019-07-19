Peace mass transit park reopened in Owerri

The Peace Mass Transit Park at Control Post, Imo Owerri was reopened on Monday, 15th of July amidst cheers and jubilation. The park’s reopening was commissioned by the SSG to the Governor of Imo State, Uche Onyeagucha, who announced at the event that he was delighted to be at the occasion.

The Peace Mass Transit Park had been shut down by the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on basis of the refusal of the Chairman of Peace Mass Transit to sponsor his political campaign. The refusal angered Rochas, and that resulted into ordering the shutdown of the company’s biggest park in the country all through the duration of his second term in office.

This thereafter prompted the Chairman of Peace Mass Transit to open another park, which was also closed down by the former Governor.

The SSG to the Governor acknowledged the immense contribution of the Chairman to Imo state, his contribution to the betterment of the society by creating job opportunities and creating empowerment opportunities. He also urged the Chairman to continue in his chivalrous manner and also maintain his integrity.

The Chairman, Dr Onyishi, who is a devout Christian runs the company as a ‘’ ministry’’, believes that he has a responsibility to run the company with an open policy worthy of emulation. PMT is a testimony to the fact that even businesses which are ethical, can also prosper.

PMT is the leading mass transit company in the country with operational depots in over 65 locations across the federation.

She has been around for over two decades.

