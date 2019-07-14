Peace as e-election produces new Rivers varsity SUG

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PEACE reigned Friday evening at Rivers State University, RSU, Port Harcourt as Pepple Precious emerged new President of the once volatile varsity’s Student Union Government, SUG, through electronic voting.

Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, RSU Dean of Student Affairs, doubling as Electoral Committee Chairman, declared Pepple, a 300Level Engineering student as President-elect of the SUG having pooled majority 1527 above his rivals in the results evident to all online.

Boma Waribor, Post Graduate student of the institution said the seamless appeal of the RSU e-voting is another reminder of the imperative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to embrace e-voting to rid the nation’s polity of cost intensive and rancour filled elections.

Others elected into the new RSU SUG include Beta Beatrice Kpobari, Allision Precious, Secretary General and Maduba Chiweuba, Welfare Secretary.