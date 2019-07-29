PDP to Senate: Some nominees have failed to defend their corruption allegations

By Dirisu Yakubu

Transmit ministerial list to EFCC

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, counselled the Senate to accord some credibility to the ongoing ministerial screening by sending the names of the nominees to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its input.

The party in a statement signed by its image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan said the screening exercise must have enabled the lawmakers to find out that many of the nominees presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari include individuals, “who as former governors and ministers, wrecked their states and ministries and have serious allegations of corruption, abuse of office and stealing of public funds hanging on their necks.”

According to the statement, “the nomination of persons with corruption badges to serve in the federal cabinet has overtly established the fact that President Buhari not only condones but also explicitly promotes corruption, which has escalated into a state art since he assumed office in 2015,” given that the first citizen once pledged to nominate only those he knew personally.

The statement further read: “It speaks volumes that the persons Mr. President “personally” knows and has nominated as ministers include such individuals that have been publicly indicted and known to be answering questions as accomplices in on-going corruption cases in various courts.

“The PDP calls on the Senate to note that some of the nominees have failed to defend their corruption allegations. This includes a particular former minister from the North Central, who had admitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, of complicity in the N2.5 billion National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, fraud case, still pending in court.

“This is in addition to certain nominees who, as state governors, swindled their states, fleeced workers and committed several financial crimes for which they should rather be standing trial, instead of being rewarded with official protection as ministers.

“The PDP also invites the Senate to note that President Buhari has not demonstrated any commitment to the fight against corruption and for that reason, Nigerians now look up to the National Assembly to protect the nation from the excesses of the Buhari Presidency.”

Vanguard