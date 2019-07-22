PDP lauds Supreme Court refusal on Zamfara

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday commended the Supreme Court for refusing to succumb to alleged pressure by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to review its judgement which videos the participation of the APC and its candidates in Zamfara state in the last general elections.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyab noted that in doing so, “the Supreme Court has once again saved our

nation from a huge constitutional crisis that could have devastated our constitutional democracy and corporate existence as a nation.”

The statement described the demand by the APC to the Supreme Court as “blasphemous, a blackmail as well as a measured landmine set by APC leaders in their desperation to ambush and destroy the integrity of the apex court.”

It also added that “the motive of the APC leaders is to ultimately sequester the institution of the judiciary and foist a totalitarian order on our polity.

“It is also instructive to note that by asking the Supreme Court to embark on a journey to nowhere, the APC clearly sought to subvert our democratic system and surreptitiously force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party, to abide by the rule of law.

“It also exposes APC’s penchant for sowing crisis in our nation; a situation that should be condemned by all.”

The apex court, Monday, dismissed the prayers of the ruling party seeking a reversal of its ruling, which voided its participation in the election.

