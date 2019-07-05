The Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state, led by his government, is ready to support any environmentally friendly technology solutions.

The Governor made the statement at the launch of PAC Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited, PAC Holdings, during the company’s 2019 Green Finance and Environment Forum themed, “The Earth, Our Business and the Future.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, while speaking at the event, commended PAC Holdings for looking beyond their primary interests as private business investors.

He said, “It is a momentous opportunity for us to share ideas and proffer solutions to the menace of environmental degradation and denudation that is largely driven by our consumerist tendencies.

The challenges we face today is about developing new business models that are environmentally friendly; yet profitable. It calls for an appraisal of the production chain and process, identifying those aspects that are harmful to the environment, and developing appropriate innovative technological solutions that can effectively address these challenges towards achieving our environmental goal of sustaining the earth while also ensuring that the vulnerable population are spared the agonies and pains of global warming.”

Continuing, he said as a responsive government, his administration is willing and prepared to support businesses ready to harness environmentally friendly technological solutions.

“In addition, we will give the required financial support to young businesses showing willingness to key into this new model as well as some technological innovators creating new solutions to making businesses profitable and environmentally friendly,” Hamzat said.

Meanwhile, the Pan-African Capital Holdings (PAC Holdings) has taken the front burner on the campaign for green finance to ensure sustainable environmental projects.

According to the company, in recent times, global climate has been stressed more than ever before and essentially calls for immediate changes from all; starting from the way we run our communities, businesses and individual lives.

Speaking at the PAC Holdings 2019 Green Finance and Environment Forum themed “The Earth, Our Business and the Future” organized by the company in Lagos, the Company’s Chairman, Mr. Dolapo Atekoja explained that fundamental to driving this change, are the choices made in the allocation of financial resources.

He said, “As you may know, Green finance is aimed at increasing the level of financial flows (from banking, insurance and investments) from the public, private and not-for- profit sectors to sustainable environment projects.

As a company, we are strongly convinced that issues of climate change and environmental sustainability should be on the front burner. That is why we have always been a leading voice, both internationally and locally in promoting this very subject; so we are particularly glad that you are here to lend your voice today because the issues of enhancing the environment is one of collaboration rather than isolation.”

On his own part, the Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oshiafi whilst fielding questions from journalists explained that, the objectives of the forum is to emphasize the need to consider both financial gains and environmental benefits in the chase to take up opportunities.

It is also to share ideas on innovative ways to preserve the environment, encourage more private investments towards climate preservation, and highlight opportunity areas for more public/private collaboration. Oshiafi said, “We think that as part of responsibility to where we do business, we should all work towards protecting the earth, protecting our businesses and people who live in the environment. So, we thought this will become a dialogue on the how important protection of the earth is and how important climate change and how seriously we should take the issue of climate change to deal with potential dangers ahead of us.”

It is also worthy of note that Dr. Hamzat launched the PAC Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited as a vehicle to create social impact. The Deputy Governor of Lagos state whilst launching the Foundation commended the Board and Management of PAC Holdings for being socially and ethically conscious through this initiative, whilst also stating that the launch is the most important aspect of the Forum which is an avenue for PAC Holdings to create impact for social good which ultimately will be beneficial to the Lagos economy. He encouraged other private companies to borrow a leaf from PAC Holdings in adopting actions towards the sustainability of Lagos.

During his remarks on the Foundation Launch, The Group CEO of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, Mr. Chris Oshiafi committed that the Foundation would support different government agencies across the four focus areas of the Foundation which are- Education, Health Care, Environment and Economic Empowerment. On Education, the rationale behind the foundation is to connect young enthusiastic Nigerians with educational opportunities at various tiers and also motivate innovation to unearth talented future professionals through Innovation Challenge, sponsoring competitions, amenities, and career fairs. With increasing climate stress and environmental pollution, the Foundation will support “Green” projects in Nigeria such as recycling and tree planting initiatives, community sanitation and the likes. It will also engage in neighbourhood hunger” health drives whilst fostering economic empowerment through vocational training and subsidizing vocational tools.

Chris Oshiafi further noted in his remarks that, “PAC Holdings is a company with huge commitment to social investments, willing and able to dedicate time, expertise and resources towards social causes for the good of all”.

PAC Holdings is a proprietary investment company with special focus on key sectors across emerging and frontier markets in Africa.