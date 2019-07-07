Breaking News
Translate

Pa Gaius-Obaseki is a role model – Obaseki

On 12:53 amIn Newsby

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Pa George Osayomore Gaius-Obaseki on his 90th birthday celebration, lauding his contribution to societal development.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

The governor, in a statement, said Pa George Gaius-Obaseki is a role model who works tirelessly for the benefit of his family and strives to instil the noblest ideals in those who have had contact with him.

Obaseki lauds small, medium business owners for immense contributions to economy(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to him, “On this day of your 90th birthday, I celebrate you, dear Uncle, as you add another year and for your contributions to the family and humanity in general.

 

“As you turn a new age on July 7th, I pray that God will continue to increase you in wisdom and bless you with many more fruitful years. I appreciate your ever-reliable wise counsel, unwavering love and kindness.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.