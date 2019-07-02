Oyo govt orders contractors back to site

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has ordered the contractor handling abandoned building projects on the premises of St. Paul’s Anglican School 1 & 2, Yanbule, Bashorun, Ibadan, to return to site with immediate effect.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, made the pronouncement on Monday while inspecting school construction projects across Ibadan, the state capital.

Dr. Adeniran opined that pupils in the primary sector, must be given necessary supports and morales that would endear them to their studies, one of which is having a good roof over their heads while studying.

He promised an immediate offset of backlog of arrears owed the contractor by the previous government, noting that the decongestion of the little space on the school premises is key.

The chairman expressed his dissatisfaction at the slow pace at which the project was executed, while expressing optimism that there would be a quick return to normalcy and prompt completion of the project before the incumbent administration’s 100 days in office.

“There is a significant cost here. In this case, it is very important to complete this project in earnest, considering the unconducive environment in which these children are learning.

Also read:

“The contractor must come back to work immediately, and we assure him that the debts owed by the previous government will be paid.”

“The pupils are at the receiving end of this and as parents and government that care for its citizens, all efforts must be put into correcting every anomaly that might have affected the education system over the years.”

“We are using this medium to announce to the public that all ongoing and abandoned contracts in our public schools will be concluded soon.”

In another development, the chairman has also declared immediate distribution of instructional materials to schools across the 33 local governments of the state without further delay.

“As a Government, it is standard practice for us to fulfill our campaign promises, one of which is delivering free and qualitative education and we will not stop until we ensure this is done.”

The instructional materials include science kits, math sets, charts and other necessary education materials for junior secondary schools.