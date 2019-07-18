Owolabi: Rohr is technically inept

…Dares Pinnick on sending him on refresher course

As the debate on whether Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr should stay or be sacked continues, a prominent former Nigeria international, Dr Felix Owolabi, MON has unequivocally added his voice to those calling for the German to be shown the way out.

In reaction to the question posed by sportsvillagesquare.com, on whether the tactician should continue to stay as Eagles coach, Owolabi wrote, “it is so sad that we lost to Algeria in the Semi-Finals of the 2019 AFCON. There are no doubts in my observation that the players through their sheer-will and individual brilliance got to the semi-final stage.

“The tactical ineptitude of Gernot Rohr cost us the defeat. Remember we faced a similar scenario against Argentina in the last World Cup and we lost out in the dying minutes. For me the Algerian match has exposed the coach and it has given all of us the best platform to access the man in totality.

“We lacked team game. There was poor cohesion. The team lacked character. No game plan, no strategy, no organization, no play-maker and no-match-maker.”

The former dashing winger didn’t mince words in condemning Rohr’s lack of organisation as he wrote, “the team didn’t have any football mentality and football discipline at all,” adding, “a good coach is retained when he succeeds when others fail. And same is sacked when he fails.”

Owolabi questioned NFF President’s decision to send Gernot Rohr to Germany for a refresher course when he is not a Nigerian. “Rohr is not a Nigerian citizen, meaning he is not our product and so can not be said to be sent on any refresher course.”

Owolabi explains further, “he was employed on contract and can not be sent on any course on the taxpayers money. I am hearing this submission for the first time. It is funny”.