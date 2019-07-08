Breaking News
Osinbajo makes case for human capital devt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the need for development of human capital in Nigeria, saying it was key to progress and prosperity of any nation.
Osinbajo made the remarks, weekend, at the ”40th Anniversary Re-Union Symposium” organised by the 1979 Economics Class of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, held at Onikan, Lagos Island.

The theme of the symposium was; ”Alternative Approach to Financing Public University Education for Effective Human Capital Development in Nigeria.”

In attendance were:renowned academic,Prof.Bolaji Aluko;Vice-Chancellor of OAU,Prof.Eyitope Ogunbodede;President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),Prof.Biodun Ogunyemi, among other prominent personalities.

Osinbajo, noted that nation -building was a collective responsibility and urged all citizens of the need to contribute their quota to advance the cause of  the country in the interest of the general populace.

The Vice-President said what separated developed and under developed countries, was the high quality of human capital of the former.

According to him, “The development of the western countries as well as the Asian Tigers was not by accident but by massive investment in human capital.

“Therefore, the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to a knowledge-driven economy, hence, our increased investments in the  education sector.”

 

 

