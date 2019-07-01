Oshiomhole acting like an emperor — Adjoto

lIt’s the cry of a frustrated man — Akpatason

By Alemma Aliu

THE immediate Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kabiru Adjoto yesterday took a swipe on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole describing him as a deceitful man and one who does not practice what he preaches.

According to him, “Oshiomhole wants to be everywhere at the same time; everything he preached against that we supported him to fight against, is what he is now doing.

When Oshiomhole introduced one man one vote, we believed in him and supported him. We did same when he was fighting Godfatherism and insulting Chief Tony Anenih and Chief Gabriel Igbinedion

“We were with him and even helped him to remove the leadership of State Assembly that was against his government then. Unfortunately, we didn’t know that power can change a man.”

Adjoto alleged that the people of Akoko-Edo have been denied, through him, effective representation at the National Assembly because he refused to give Gov. Godwin Obaseki problem as the speaker of the state house of assembly.

But in a swift reaction, the member representing Akoko-Edo federal constituency, Peter Akpatason said Adjoto’s position was that of a frustrated man.

He said: “You can understand the cry of a frustrated man haven lost at the Supreme Court irrespective of the resources Adjoto and his paymaster expended in the course of the case.