Orubebe failed as a Minister under Jonathan – Loyibo

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist and traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, Saturday said that former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe benefited immensely from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a “super minister” under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Chief Loyibo while reacting to the outburst by Orubebe that the PDP is a party dominated by “ungrateful and sadistic elements,” accused the former minister of embarking on a selfish agenda under the guise of the Ijaw nation.

He said: “Though I’m not a member of the PDP, Orubebe should not be taken serious. It is the same PDP that he benefited from as a super minister for 7years and was one of the three powerful ministers under Jonathan, yet he did not use his position to attract any level of development to his community that is bedevilled with poverty and underdevelopment.”

On Orubebe’s alleged marginalization of the Ijaws in Delta State by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Loyibo said: “Orubebe actually wanted to impose one of his loyalists on the governor which was turned down; hence he decided to use the Ijaw nation as a guise to attack the governor.

“Though I agree with him to some extent because I want the governor to give more attention to our area, so far, the appointments by Okowa have been fair on all sides and there is no marginalization as alleged by Orubebe

“As a minister, he failed and his outburst is ill motivated, done in a bad light and is a selfish personal outburst using the Ijaw people as a cover.”

