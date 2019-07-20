Ortom blows hot, condemns Miyetti Allah’s latest order

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has condemned the latest order issued by the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Saleh Alhassan ordering herders to defend themselves in any party of the country, warning that the order was capable of causing unimaginable violence in Nigeria.

Alhaji Saleh had said, “The only thing we would say is that we will hold all the governors of states responsible for their (herdsmen) safety and security, but if any ethnic militia, by any name, attacks our members, they should defend themselves in a manner that nobody would try such again.”

Speaking Saturday when he hosted the President of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Reverend Stephen Panya Baba, in Makurdi Governor Ortom wonder why despite repeated inciting and threatening massages from the leadership of the herdsmen group they had not been invited for questioning by security agencies.

“I just wonder why the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group continuously makes inflammatory statements but its officials are not invited for questioning. Security operatives should not ignore those beating these drums of war in the country, as interim measure to end the wave of threats and counter threats from different sections of the country,” he said.

The Governor urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call for a National Dialogue where Nigerians would frankly speak on issues affecting the country, particularly insecurity and proffer solutions.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to fulfill its promise to resettle persons displaced by herdsmen crisis in the state who now live in various camps following herdsmen attacks on the state last year.

He said resources of Benue State had been overstretched in managing the IDP camps, stating that if the Federal Government redeemed its pledge, the funds would assist the state in returning the affected persons to their ancestral homes.

Vanguard recalls that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had visited the IDP camps in May last year and announced that the Federal Government had earmarked N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue and other states but till date the nothing has been done in that regard.

Earlier Reverend had Panya Baba commended Governor Ortom who he said stood firmly with his people despite the security and political storm, saying “it is an indication that you are a leader who truly loves his people.”

