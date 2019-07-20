Onuesoke to protesting Deltans: Appointments not yardstick for development

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has berated aggrieved Deltan indigenes that have been protesting over non-appointments. He stressed that it is better to agitate for more development than asking for appointments that would touch the lives of only a few.

Onuesoke, who made the statement in Warri, Delta State, while reacting to protests over appointments from the different tribes in Delta State said such protests is uncalled for, since the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had made salient appointments, which spread equitably across the different tribes of the state and it is expected that more appointments will still roll in.

While urging Deltans to exercise patience that more appointments would still roll in as assured by Governor Okowa, he stated that Okowa had already made appointments recently, adding that as promised by him many more appointments will be made and it will be done equitably to all.

Onuesoke argued that it would have been better for Deltans to agitate for development from Governor Okowa than demanding for appointments that might not spread to all, but few.

He added that if it is development that had to do with provision of good roads, health facilities, education, industrialisation and provision of jobs it will touch majority of the lives of people of Delta State.

“Although Okowa had achieved a lot in job creations hence his government had created over 20,000 jobs, it would have been better to ask the Governor to create programmes that will generate more jobs, build more roads, housing projects, education, and health among others than agitating for appointments.

