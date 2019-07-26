Onuesoke commends Okowa’s choice of appointees

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over his choice of political appointees describing them as persons of high intellect with vast experience.

Appraising the composition of the new government in a chat with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, the former Delta State governorship aspirants noted that the good thing about the appointees is that the governor had taken into consideration age, competence, ethnicity and gender in appointing his aides.

He equally applauded Okowa for identifying technocrats and competent hands to handle affairs of the state particularly the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff and Senior Political Adviser and the Commissioners.

Describing Delta State governor as someone who is knowledgeable about the function and character of the state and as such knows those he wants to appoint, Onuesoke pointed out that those he had appointed are people who are conversant about his manifesto and what he wants to do for the betterment of the people of Delta State.

“The Governor had appointed the best hands who would add value to governance and facilitate the actualization of a stronger Delta in the next four years of his second term.

“I strongly believe that going by their political experience as human resource experts and seasoned administrators with their wealth of experience in government, they will make immense and significant contributions to the development of Delta state,” Onuesoke stated.

He, however, advised the appointees not to see their appointment as self-empowerment but to give maximum support to Governor Okowa to enable him deliver on his electoral promises to Deltans as well as to develop the communities.

