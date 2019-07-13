Ondo deputy governor, SSG, visit Fasoranti over daughter’s death

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Friday night led a government delegation to the residence of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure.

The delegation was on a condolence visit to the elder statesman whose daughter was killed by gunmen at Ore junction in Ondo State.

Ajayi was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government,Ifedayo Abegunde, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale.

The deputy governor, while commiserating with the Afenifere leader, said the state government received the news of the death with shock.

While vowing that the perpetrators of the evil act would be brought to book, Ajayi disclosed that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had cut short his trip outside the state to return home.

Mrs Funke Olakunrin was Friday shot dead by suspected herdsmen along Benin/Ore expressway.

She was said to be traveling along Benin/Ore expressway when she along with others ran into the barricade mounted by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen have been terrorising motorists along the Benin/ Ore highway in recent times.

Vanguard gathered that the assailants wanted to kidnap her alongside other occupants of the vehicle.

Reports had it that the suspected herdsmen abducted one of the occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased, however, was unlucky as she was shot dead by the suspects.

Vanguard learnt that the deceased was coming from Lagos and was on her way to Ondo town to commensurate with her mother’s family members ( the Awosikas) when she met her untimely death.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the killing of the daughter of the Yoruba leader.

Spokesperson for the command, Femi Joseph said the command could not confirm whether it was herdsmen or armed robbery that attacked the vehicles along the road in which the deceased was traveling.

According to Joseph: “three vehicles were attacked at Kajola along Benin/Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“There was a shootout between the suspected gunmen and the police who tried to rescue the victims along the road notorious for accident and kidnapping.

“The three vehicles attacked by the assailants included a Land Cruiser jeep with Registration number AAA 147 KM, one Toyota Camry car and one Young Shall Grow bus.

Joseph said that “the person in the Land Cruiser jeep was killed while eight persons were abducted in the vehicles.

The police image maker said seven of the kidnapped victims were, however rescued by the police.

Joseph said ” one Gerald Ibuoyikha was kidnapped by the suspected herdsmen. The seven people who were injured and rescued, he said ,were with the Police.

Speaking with Vanguard the spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin said “the action of the herdsmen showed they have declared war on Yoruba land.

Odumakin said the Yoruba would not take this anymore and people should expect reactions over the killing of a daughter of the Afenifere leader.

“The herdsmen have shot their AK 47 into the tinny rope that tied Yoruba and Nigeria together. We will not accept this.”

Also a statement issued Friday night by the Afenifere said “We have confirmed the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin(58),daughter of our Leader ,Chief Fasoranti.

The statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin tagged ” Afenifere initial response said the “Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshot from herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo state earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles

Her domestic staff in the car with her sustained gunshots too.

Odumakin said “This is one death too many and a clear we- can- take- it -no-more death

The spokesperson said that a comprehensive statement would be issued soon.

Meanwhile, a visit to the residence of Pa Fasoranti showed that he was yet to be informed of the death of his daughter.

The corpse of the deceased was reportedly deposited at the state specialist hospital in Akure late Friday night.

Some leaders of the Afenifere were seen milling around at the Ijapo residence of their leader at 8pm Friday night.

The deceased was the second child of the 94-year-old Fasoranti who also lost a daughter some years ago.

