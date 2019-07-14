ONDO 2021: Group kick-starts Akeredolu’s 2nd term ambition

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ASSOCIATES of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State have kick-started his second term campaign with the aim of securing 75 percent votes of automatic delegates ahead of the party’s primary election next year.

The associates, under the 2021 project Sunshine Integrity Movement, described the delegates as loyal and honest party members with impeccable characters.

The Director-General of the project, Prof. Olu Aboluwoye, said, “In case the All Progressives Congress, APC, decides to use direct primary method of choosing a candidate, we have secured the support of 70 percent of loyal party members in the state.”

The associates include state Commissioners, Special Advisers, members of House of Assembly, council Chairmen and other appointees of government.

Aboluwoye said, “It should be put on record that loyal and committed members of the APC are proud of the achievements of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu”.

Highlighting the giant strides of the governor, the group noted that they “have added value to human capital development as well as economic growth of our dear state”.

He added, “The present administration has involved private investors to handle some projects in the area of food security and establishment of industries. It is pertinent to put on record that his activities for the past two &half years are impacting, stimulating, encouraging, invigorating and inspiring.

“We declare our unalloyed and unflinching support for the second term ambition of Governor Akeredolu in 2021”.

The Director General noted that over 400 contracts recently awarded to renovate primary schools across the state were given to party chieftains.

Special Adviser to the governor on Investment and Development, Boye Oyewunmi, at the occasion where the group was unveiled, said Akeredolu does not believe in stomach infrastructure and sharing of money.