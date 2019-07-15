Omeruo sees brighter future for Super Eagles

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo said the future was bright for the national team because of the many young talents in the squad.

Omeruo, John Obi Mikel and Ahmed Musa are the only players in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad currently in Egypt. And according to Omeruo, with a good technical crew the team will surpass all expectations in a matter of two or three years.

“Nigeria have had some good players who are older now. But now we have talents that in the next two to three years will become great players.

“But I think we have a solid technical crew that are solid and can go extra miles to get us everything we need to know about our opponents even before we face them which is an advantage to us,” Omeruo said before the Eagles took on Algeria in yesterday’s semi-final against Algeria.