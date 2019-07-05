Okowa brought massive projects to riverine communities- Agediga

A former Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Conflict Management, Mr. Shedrack Agediga has said that Okowa’s administration brought more massive projects to riverine communities.

Agediga made this known while addressing newsmen in Warri.

According to him, Governor Okowa’s achievements in the riverine communities during his first tenure are unprecedented.

“Over the years, the riverine communities have been abandoned but today Governor Okowa administration had remembered the people in the riverine communities.

The governor’s projects in Ijaw Communities are commendable and are unprecedented.

“Governor Okowa within short time has been able to construct Ogidigben internal Road, Oporoza internal Road, Okerenkoko internal Roads, Burutu township road phase one and two, Youbebe – Biniebi-ama road, Obotobo – Sokebolou – Yokiri road, Obotobo I community internal road, Sokebolou internal road, Burutu Modern Market, Funding of Ayakoromo Bridge project, Ogbobagbene – Ojobo road, construction/renovation of schools.

The governor also did widows empowerment programmes, several boards and political appointments of Sons and daughters from riverine communities and STEP / YAGEP training and empowerment programmes which benefited our people in the last four years ” he said.