Oko Poly promotes 387 staff

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—NO fewer than 387 staff of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, have been promoted to various positions.

The promotion was sequel to the approval of the backlog of promotions up to 2018 by the Expanded Management Committee, EMC, of the institution.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that about 82 lecturers were promoted to their next ranks, while 310 non-teaching staff made up the rest.

Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu, said yesterday that among the beneficiaries were 26 Principal Assistant Registrars, who have moved to the rank of Deputy Registrars.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Education has also ratified the approval of the 2018 promotions of both teaching and non-teaching staff of the polytechnic in accordance with the extant rules and due process.

He said management of the institution has also set up an internal committee to address issues of proper placement, conversion, upgrading and other outstanding welfare matters concerning the staff, in a bid to motivate them for better performance.

Obini said further that the institution’s management has intensified efforts in attracting more approvals for short courses and research programmes for staff through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, in order to improve their individual competencies.

