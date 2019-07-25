Oghenesivbe congratulates Amori on appointment, lauds Okowa on others

By Gabriel Olawale

ASABA—The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, has felicitated with Chief Ighoyota Amori, over his appointment as Chairman of Delta State Capital Development Authority.

Oghenesivbe who is the immediate past Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, described Amori as a seasoned politician and a detribalised leader, who over the years, remained focused and diligent in his quest for the socioeconomic transformation of the state.

He noted that Amori’s political network in the state and at national level confirmed his enviable status as an astute politician with ensuring legacy in party politics; especially his enviable contributions to PDP victories in Delta State.

Oghenesivbe noted that with Amori at the helm of affairs in the board of Delta State Development Authority, the agency shall transform the state capital of Asaba into the desired beautiful and adoring city of our dreams.

He also extended its congratulatory message to the Chairman and board members of DESOPADEC over their appointments by Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He assured that the combination of Chief Michael Diden a.k.a Ejele and seasoned technocrat, Bashorun Askia Ogie, will facilitate the overall development of oil producing communities in the state, in line with the Governor’s Vision. He, however, thanked Gov Okowa, for appointing his kinsman and brother, Olorogun Kent Akigho Okiemute, as DESOPADEC Commissioner representing Ethiope East and Ughelli North in this dispensation.

Vanguard