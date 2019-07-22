OAK PFA makes pension more accessible

By Rosemary Onuoha

OAK Pensions Limited says it will continue to make pension more accessible to the grassroots, so as to enable the formal and informal workers to plan for their financial future.

The Chairman of the company, Dr. Awa Ibraheem, said this, while presenting the 2018 financial result of the company during its 13th annual general meeting in Lagos.

He said, “We are making pension more accessible to all workers and those at the grassroots. We are interested in the micro pension scheme, which was designed to ensure pension services get to the grassroots. The scheme is an attempt by the regulatory authority to ensure pension is less elitist.”

The chairman said the company would continue to ensure excellence in service delivery, ensure prompt payment of retirement benefits and leverage on technology.

He said that it was cogent for people to start preparing for pensions early in life, so as to have a comfortable future.

Ibraheem said the company had continued to organise forums for its contributors in the country, where they are able to relate with the company, and are enlightened on the benefits of the scheme, as well as the retirement options.

He said that since inception, the Contributory Pensions Scheme had increased, and as people saw more benefits in it, they would embrace the scheme.

Vanguard