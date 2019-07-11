A member National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Taraba State died, Monday, following a road accident in which 19 others, including a local government inspector, also sustained various degrees of injuries.

Taraba State Coordinator of NYSC, Florence Yaakugh, confirmed the crash and figures yesterday.

She said: “It was a minibus that had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hiace bus conveying NYSC members to Sarduna Local Government Area of the state for their primary assignments.

“The accident, according to some eyewitnesses, occurred when the minibus was attempting to overtake two trailers at the same time, but could not make it leading to the accident.”

Yaakugh explained that the incident occurred after the mandatory three weeks orientation course at a location less than a kilometre from the orientation camp.

According to her, the injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo, the state capital.

She added: “Right now, I am preparing for the burial of one of the corps members, who passed on yesterday (Monday).

“All others have been discharged from the hospital except five, who are still receiving treatment at the FMC, Jalingo.

“It is not an easy moment for me and the entire NYSC in Taraba State.”

