NSE unveils investors’ relations data pack

By Peter Egwuatu

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE has announced the introduction of Investor Relations (IR) Data Pack, an innovative and dynamic webpage integrated with key market data, corporate news and disclosures, for corporate issuers.

NSE IR Data Pack is designed to reduce burden on issuers, by providing them with an intuitive investor relations webpage which can easily be integrated to their existing corporate websites. Hosted in the cloud, it features enhanced interactive functionalities with 99.5 percent uptime. The IR Data Pack was created with an easy-to-use, secure, and customizable interface to boost access and adoption.

Commenting on the launch of IR Data Pack, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, said: “We are delighted to provide a solution that enables adequate exposure to capital market information. Issuers can now drive a more robust market interaction on their corporate websites and potentially position themselves to attract more investors.

“NSE is committed to building a market that thrives on innovation, and we will continuously adopt new technologies in providing customer-centric solutions to make financial services more inclusive whilst providing a superior customer experience in accessing and using capital.

Vanguard