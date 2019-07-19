NIPOST suspends warning strike

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Management of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has called off the ‘three days warning that was expected to begin on Wednesday, 17th July 2019 issued by NIPOST workers through the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE) has been suspended.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Franklin Alao, the suspension followed the peaceful resolution of the issues that led to the warning strike.

“The management wishes to use this medium to also express its profound appreciation to the President General of SSASCGOC and NUPTE President for their understanding and maturity demonstrated during meetings with them. Management equally appreciates the continued support of NIPOST staff to ensure that the provision of efficient and excellent postal services to the citizens can only be achieved through a united workforce in a peaceful environment. Management will continue to explore all measures through collaborations with both public and private organizations to widen NIPOST revenue generation base in order to forestall recurrence of issues affecting staff welfare. Management’s appreciation also goes to members of the Communications Reporters for their support and cooperation in this regard,” he added.