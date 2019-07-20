Nigeria will find peace through dialogue – Oritsejafor

A cleric, Pastor Helen Oritsejafor, has called for a national dialogue to resolve challenges threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria, saying like a marriage the country would find peace through dialogue.

Oritsejafor, Matriarch of Word of Life Bible Church (WLBC) and Wife of Former National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, made the call at a news conference on her book signing tour, on Friday in Abuja.

She observed that America and Europe uncovered solutions to their problems through national conferences and dialogues.

According to her, Nigeria’s problems of today are the products of undiscussed grievances of the past.

“Like in marriages, the greatest challenge we face, as a nation, today is poor communication.

”Like couples, Nigerians must never economise dialogue. Two or more people coming together will definitely carry their varied perspectives to life into the relationships.

“A lot of things happening today, if not expressed through dialogue, it will pose serious problems tomorrow,” she warned.

Oritsejafor explained that America and Europe went through periods of severe challenges to their nationhood.

According to her, the time has come for the people of Nigeria to sit together and say among themselves ”something must be done”.

“We need to sit down and talk as people and find a way to bring peace to our country and work towards meaningful development.

“I believe the Nigerian boat will not sink if we all work towards meaningful development of this country and avoid the things that divide us and dwell more on the things that unite us as a nation,” she said.

She further likened Nigeria to a family setting, saying the real problems confronting the nation were a reflection of the troubles in the homes.

“What we see as Nigeria’s fragile state is about the economy. It is about meeting needs and being able to keep the homes in order financially.

”The homes in this country are troubled and this has had a ripple effect on the society, the nation is a larger family,” the cleric said.

The Matriarch, who said her book – Joyfully Together – discusses how to build lasting relationships at various levels, pointing out that communication, money, and sex were key to a successful marriage.

“Relationships are not meant to be endured but to be enjoyed. When you have it good at home, it will reflect in every aspect of your life.

“We want to ensure that the new generation can make their marriages right by having relationships that are healthy and lasting.

”The narrative begins from the dating stage; what to look out for, who to settle down with, etc.

”For those who are already married, some take a lot of things for granted.

“If we put in the same efforts we put in when we were getting married into the sustenance of the marriage, we will not be having broken homes today,” she said.

