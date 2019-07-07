Breaking News
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Omeruo, Awaziem tested for dope?

On 8:17 pm
Tony Ubani

Tony Ubani

Super Eagles duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were picked after the Nigeria-Cameroon match on Saturday for a random dope test.

Omeruo, dope
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo

Both players who did not return to their hotel in Alexandria with other players were selected for the dope test as is the usual practice after such matches.

On their return from the dope centre, a few reporters met them at the entrance of their hotel as they alighted from the vehicle which brought them with the Super Eagles medical team.

Asked who he prefers to meet in the quarter final between Egypt and South Africa, while the encounter between the two teams was still going on, Omeruo just shrugged it with a smile as he sauntered into the hotel.

Vanguard

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.