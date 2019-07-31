New UNN VC lauds Ugwuanyi

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Professor Charles Igwe, has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the good governance initiatives of his administration in the state, including in the university and its environs.

Professor Igwe, who is the 15th substantive and first alumnus Vice Chancellor of UNN, thanked Ugwuanyi for his intervention in water reticulation on the Enugu campus of the institution, UNEC.

He made the commendations when he led principal officers of the university and some members of the Governing Council, to pay a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

Professor Igwe told Ugwuanyi that he was at the Government House to formally introduce himself to him as “our landlord” and “a super lion occupying the Lion Building,” stressing that“there is no way we can take off without first of all calling on you to give us your blessings.”

Responding, Ugwuanyi congratulated the VC on his appointment, noting that tertiary educational institutions hold the key to the nation’s economic and technological advancement.

