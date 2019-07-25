Breaking News
NEMA to provide relief materials to Abia IDPs

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Following the lingering crisis between Isu community in Arochukwu council area of Abia State and their Utuma neighbours in Cross River State, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has assured internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in the community that the Federal Government will provide relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings.

NEMA coordinator in charge of Abia/Imo Operations, Owerri Zonal Office, Mr. Evans Ignatius, who stated this when he led other NEMA officials on an assessment visit to the community, urged the National Boundary Commission to delineate the boundary between the warring communities to avoid further bloodletting.

He commended Abia State government and security personnel in the area for their peace efforts.

Earlier, the member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr. Mike Ukoha, expressed gratitude to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, and the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Abia State, for their efforts to maintain peace in the area.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary, SEMA, Mr. Sunday Jackson, described the situation as a “humanitarian emergency” due to the number of lives lost.

