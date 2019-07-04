Breaking : Dr Yinusa, President of NECA is dead

The President and Chairman of Council, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Dr. Mohammed Yinusa, is dead.

He died yesterday, (June 3).

Though details of his death are still sketchy, a brief statement from NECA, reads “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Dr. Mohammed Yinusa, President and Chairman of Council, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). The sad event occurred on Wednesday, 3rd July 2019.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites today, 4th July 2019 at 3p.m, at Vaults & Gardens Cemetery, 36, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Beside Mayfair Gardens Estate, Awoyaya, Lagos.”

May the good Lord grant him eternal rest (Amen).