NDLEA destroys Seven tonnes  of illicit drugs in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji , Jalingo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has destroyed 6963.755kg of weeds and psychotropic substances worth millions of Naira in Taraba state.

The illicit drugs which were burnt in the outskirts of Jalingo, Taraba state capital Friday were seized by the agency between January 2003 and December 2018.

It included 4413.566kg of Cannabis Sativa and 2,550.189kg of Diazepam, Rohypnol, Cough syrups with codeine and tramadol.

Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohammed Mustapha, who spoke before the symbolic burning, said the agency’s action which is being supported by Taraba state government will send a strong signal to dealers and consumers of illicit drugs about NDLEA’s intolerance to drug offenders.

He noted that the agency has also gotten the Federal Government’s nod to bridge its manpower shortage with additional 5000 personnel.

Governor Darius Ishaku represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, said all hands must be on deck to rid the state of drug and substance abuse.

While commending the NDLEA for a job well done, the deputy governor explained that continious clampdown on spread of illicit drugs in the country and in particular Taraba, will disabuse the mind of youths who engage in drug and substance abuse.

Vanguard