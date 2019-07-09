Navy uncovers vandals’ island warehouse

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, under the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Apapa, Lagos, have uncovered an island in Akaraba and Takwa Bay communities in Atlas Cove, Lagos, which vandals used as warehouse to store siphoned petroleum products from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines.

Recovered in the makeshift warehouses were 3,181 units of 25 litres jerricans and about 20 drums filled with the siphoned products, which were awaiting movement to the high seas, from where they would be exported outside the country.

The product was valued at N11. 5 million. There were also over 2,000 empty 25 litres jerricans.

However, no arrest was made.

The Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, who led journalists to the Island yesterday, for the handover of the recovered product to officials of NNPC, disclosed that the product were sourced from several vandalised points on NNPC pipeline.

He explained that the recovery was made during raids at Akaraba areas by NNS Beecoft patrol team deployed to Atlas Cove Island, on July 4.

He said: “The discovery of such large quantity of PMS is as a result of Navy’s aggressive patrols, which have denied vandals the freedom of action.