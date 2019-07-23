NASENI loses 3 directors to auto crash

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, has lost three senior staff in an auto crash along Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

The three victims are Director, Science Infrastructure, Professor Mohammed Umar; Director, Admin & Human Resources, Alhaji Adamu Hassan, and Chief Administration Officer, Mrs. Sotonye Enameh.

A statement by Deputy Director Information, NASENI, Segun Ayeoyenikan, said the incident occurred following a fatal accident at Abaji, on their way to Abuja during an official trip.

According to the statement, both late Professor Mohammed Umar and Alhaji A. K. Hassan had been buried at Gwarimpa Cemetery after funeral prayers at Life Camp Jumat Mosque, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, according to Islamic rites.