Naira Marley set to entertain at Benin City Exquisite Homes 2 Hotel and Lounge tomorrow

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rave of the moment of the street, Naira Marley has been billed to perform on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Exquisite Homes 2 Hotel and Lounge.

The lounge, which is fast gaining eviable reputation as an entertainment spot party all night at its opening ceremony with the Zanku master, Zlatan Ibile who dished out most of his hits song to the admiration of those in attendance. Comedian Pikolo, Edo Pikin, MC Casino and MC Da Saint and Youngest Landlord were all in the house.

Exquisite Homes 2 Hotel and Lounge is powered by Edo Multimillionaire, Joseph Osawaru popularly known as Jose who has been a force to reckoned with in hospitality business and creating jobs in Edo State.

All arrangements have been made for the arrival of Naira Marley to come and entertain his fans and fun-seekers at the hangout which houses state-of-the-art lodging, bar, karaoke and casino at the heart of Benin City.

Vanguard