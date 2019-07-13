NAFEST deepens unity among Nigerians — Obaseki

…We need officials like Runsewe, says Oba of Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the annual National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) has lived up to the noble objectives for which it was created, including deepening unity among Nigerians.

Obaseki said this on Thursday during a reception organised for the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe and the directors of culture of over 30 states of the country.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, noted that: “NAFEST has continued to foster greater unity among Nigerians through its numerous artistic and cultural offerings.”

He explained that with unity, Nigeria as a country can attain any heights, and assured that Edo state was upbeat about hosting a colourful NAFEST come October this year.

Earlier at the Oba Palace, the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, pledged the support of the palace for the festival and extolled the NCAC DG.

Oba Ewuare said Nigeria needed great minds like Runsewe who is passionate about the promotion of the country’s rich and diverse cultures and expressed his delight at the choice of Benin as host of the next edition of NAFEST slated for October.

In his address, Runsewe hailed the Oba whose impressive antecedents as Nigeria’s ambassador, he said, ensured the restoration of peace to Angola amongst other noble achievements.The NCAC boss intimated that at least three million people from around the world will be in Benin City for NAFEST, including exhibitors, art collectors, culture enthusiasts and other stakeholders.

Otunba Runsewe hailed the Oba whose exploits and impressive antecedents as Nigeria’s ambassador ensured the restoration of peace to Angola amongst other noble achievements. He noted that at least 3 million people from around the world will flood Benin during NAFEST just as the city is designated to host the first ever royal golf tournament in October with plans underway to establish the first royal museum and many more expected goodies courtesy NAFEST 2019.