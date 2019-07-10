NAFDAC alert: NBC withdraws contaminated Eva Water

By Princewill Ekwujuru

LAGOS—FOLLOW-ING the public alert issued on two batches of its Eva Water (75cl) brands by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, has commenced withdrawal of the affected batches which were produced on 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4 respectively.

NAFDAC had issued a public alert on the said batches of water, and had directed NBC to recall them over suspected contamination.

According to the company, prior to the NAFDAC announcement, it has commenced withdrawal of the batches and is cooperating with the Agency in its investigation.

In a statement by NBC’s Public Affairs and Communications Director, Ekuma Eze, the bottling company said: “We regret the inconvenience the issue may have caused our consumers, and we request consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.

“We confirm that there are no issues with other batches of our premium Eva Water and reassure our consumers of our commitment to highest quality standards, product safety and consumer satisfaction.”