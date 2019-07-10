Breaking News
Translate

NAFDAC alert: NBC withdraws contaminated Eva Water

On 5:41 amIn Newsby

By Princewill Ekwujuru

LAGOS—FOLLOW-ING the public alert issued on two batches of its Eva Water (75cl) brands by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, has commenced withdrawal of the affected batches which were produced on 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4 respectively.

NAFDAC
NAFDAC

NAFDAC had issued a public alert on the said batches of water, and had directed NBC to recall them over suspected contamination.

NAFDAC suspends new tariffs on pharmaceutical products, others(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to the company, prior to the NAFDAC announcement, it has commenced withdrawal of the batches and is cooperating with the Agency in its investigation.

In a statement by NBC’s Public Affairs  and  Communications Director, Ekuma Eze, the bottling company said: “We regret the inconvenience the issue may have caused our consumers, and we request consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.

“We confirm that there are no issues with other batches of our premium Eva Water and reassure our consumers of our commitment to highest quality standards, product safety and consumer satisfaction.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.