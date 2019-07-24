N5m for grab by 100 subscribers in StarTimes kiddies back to school items

StarTimes Nigeria has announced a one-month promo aimed at rewarding kids and parents during the holiday from August 1 – 31.

According to the pay-TV giant, a total of 100 customers will be rewarded with N50,000 for 4 weeks, until August 31 st and winners will be drawn from across the country, selecting only from a poll of subscribers who renew their subscription for two months and above from its basic bouquet.

Explaining further, Kunmi Balogun, the company’s Public Relations Manager, noted that, to qualify for the prize money, subscribers need to pay for 2 months subscription on the Basic, Classic or Super bouquet adding that other prizes to be won include School bags, water bottles and general back to school items for children.

According to him. “Our subscribers stand a chance to win the prize money to ease their back to school shopping for kids when they renew their subscription for two months from as little as N2,600 from 1at to 31st of August. A total of 100 customers will cash away 5 Million naira from the promo, and we will be announcing them every week after a raffle draw.” Other prizes to be won include 1,000 school bags for children and 2,000 water bottles.

StarTimes is one of the leading digital TV operators in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users through DTT, DTH and online streaming platforms with 480 authorized channels.

Vanguard