N48b assets: Makinde’s declaration has raised issues – APC

THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke has said that the public declaration of assets by the governor of the state, Mr Seyi Makinde has raised issues which the governor needed to explain.

Oke made this known in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Tuesday while reacting to the assets declaration by the governor.

According to him, the governor’s assets declaration has generated serious issues, which Makinde needed to explain how he came about such wealth.

He said: “I don’t think I want to make comment on the issue, since I have no idea, but it raises a number of issues.”

“He just declared what he has; how he came about the asset is not there. Assets declaration is not spectacular issues since all public office holders are meant to do so,” Oke maintained.

Miffed by the development, Governor Makinde has rubbished the statement created to the chairman of APC in the state, saying that it was shameful for a leader of a party whose governor has just left the office not to understand the tenets of the constitution and what the constitution requires.

Makinde, speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in an interview, stated that: “What Governor Seyi Makinde has just done was also required of APC members who served in the immediate-past government till May 29, 2019.”

“How many of them as the chairman of APC in the state requested to openly declare their assets?”

“How many of them has he investigated or made a declaration for? If a man has kept his word in a certain way, you just have to acknowledge that he had kept his word.”

You don’t need to do in opposition with everything; even if you don’t have anything to say.”

“That party has not shown an example of probity, accountability and sincerity to the good people of Oyo State. So if your party has failed the people of Oyo State and somebody is trying to claim the state in a good process and you are still making blind arguments, it shows the limit of shamelessness on this matter,” Adisa lashes at APC.

The CPS further stated that the governor’s step portrayed him as someone who is serious about probity and accountability, adding that Makinde promised to lead the public on open books by making himself a good example.

“By doing this, he has to practice it and that is what he has just done. It shows seriousness in his pursuit of probity and also shows that he is determined to make his words count because, on the campaign trail, he made promises that if elected as governor, he would declare his assets,” he explained.

