Human right lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, has denied reports that his chambers has taken up the Dakolo’s rape case against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

There were reports that Falana had taken over the brief as their legal counsel

But Falana explained that he only prevailed on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate Dakolo’s complaint.

Falana in a text massage to Vanguard said ‘Timi and Mrs Busola Dakolo wrote their petition before contacting us. When they met us, they expressed the fear that their petition might not be investigated. We intervened by requesting the police authorities to investigate the complaint. The IG has already granted the request.’

Also on Monday the Inspector General of Police, in a bid to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation into the case of rape reported by Mrs Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Michael Ogbizi, to immediately take-over the on-going investigations.

In the same vein, the IGP directed that the procedure which the Police operatives adopted in serving Invitation Letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on Saturday, 20th July, 2019, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices.

Recalled that the Nigeria Police Force had Saturday, 20th July, confirmed that its operatives served official Invitation Letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo.

According the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba the invitation is sequel to the on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

Vanguard

‘It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one.

‘Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.’ Frank Mba said