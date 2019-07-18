My husband steals, drinks – Wife

A mother of three, Olubukola Owolabi, on Thursday, petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage to her husband, Tayo, over his alleged addiction to alcohol and stealing.

Olubukola, a petty trader, alleged that Tayo was an ”unrepentant drunkard who often stole the goods she sells.

“My lord, Tayo has a problem of drinking. He does not want to give up alcohol and his addiction has brought a great deal of shame and embarrassment to me.

“Once he is drunk, Tayo unleashes mayhem on me such that I have almost become paralysed by his battery.

“It would have even been better if he had limited it at just beating me. Tayo also enters my shop to steal my goods which is having a negative effect on my business.

“If I must remain with him, Tayo must sign an undertaking in this court to turn a new leaf,” Olubukola demanded.

The respondent objected to the divorce suit and openly admitted all the allegations leveled against him.

Tayo, who earned his living as a civil servant, prayed the court not to terminate the union between him and the plaintiff.

“I will make amends; I am ready to abide by all the terms of settlement.

“I will no longer drink beer nor steal her goods and I will be a responsible husband and father.

“Please give me another chance,” Tayo begged.

The President of the Court, Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa, held that the matter has been resolved amicably, hence the need to give Olubukola and Tayo a chance to go and further cement their relationship.

He however, warned that the court would not hesitate to put an end to the relationship if the respondent refused to honour the undertaking.

Apanpa ordered the couple to live in peace. (NAN)

Vanguard