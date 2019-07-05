My future depends on my performance in Egypt – Ighalo

Super Eagles top scorer, Odion Jude Ighalo has hinted that he may quit the Chinese Super League if he performs well at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He said his future depends on how well the Eagles perform in Egypt as he will decide his future after the competition.

He added that though African football is very tough, “we have to keep doing well. I am happy in the Chinese Super League after I joined my coach at Watford but injury slowed me down. I will see how it goes in this tournament and after that I will decide my future”.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that his Chinese club are in serious trouble as regards to scoring in the league and want him back from the Nations Cup.

According to Ighalo, who has scored only a goal at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, the club want him back to boost their chances in the league following his recent injury.

“My club knows my importance in getting goals for them hence they even want me back immediately”, he said, adding that he was happy playing in the Chinese league after his almost 10 years playing in Europe in the English Premiership, the Laliga and the Italian league.

The Super Eagles face a tough hurdle in Cameroon when they play in the round of 16 in Alexandria tomorrow but Ighalo believes they are capable of containing them.

“ We have done enough to beat any team in this tournament. We just have to continue creating the chances and also scoring the goals “, he said, adding that there are still players in the team who have not tasted any action but are capable of making an impact.