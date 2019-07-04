My best not good enough —Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his administration was doing its best and building infrastructure but noted that his best was not good enough.

The president also urged Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to work harder in injecting more resources and technical expertise to improve supply of electricity across the country, assuring the companies that the Federal Government would sustain efforts in building transmission infrastructure.

The president stated this when he received a delegation of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, led by Oba Ewuare II at State House, Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari called on Nigerians to show more understanding with the DISCOs and Federal Government as more expertise and resources would be committed to improve electricity.

The president said the supply of gas for transmission has improved overtime and with the collective effort of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and Discos the power situation would be made better.

“We are building infrastructure. We are doing our best but, obviously, our best is not good enough yet,” he said.

President Buhari commended Oba Ewuare II and Edo Sate Traditional Council for intervention in human trafficking by tracking down and discouraging facilitators and rehabilitating victims that were returned.

He said: “I am pleased that you have taken up the fight against human trafficking and I know the effect of your intervention will be felt beyond our borders.’’

On Benin-Abuja road project, the President assured the Edo State leaders that the Ministry of Works would give more attention to the project when ministers assume duty.

In his remarks, Oba Ewuare II congratulated the President for winning the 2019 elections, urging him to utilise the opportunity to improve the livelihood of the people, particularly issues that directly impact on development, such as electricity and road infrastructure.