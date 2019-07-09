Murdered Nigerian DDG of CIIN , Ndubuisi for burial 25th July

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE body of Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi Chukwu, the Deputy Director General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), who was murdered in her hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa, last month after attending an international conference there, has been brought to Nigeria.

Vanguard gathered that the body was kept in a mortuary in Asaba, Delta State where it would remain until 25th of July when she would be buried in her home town, Ihiala in Anambra State.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba told Vanguard that arrangement for her burial has already begun, adding that members of her family were already aware of the arrival of her body.

Adinuba said, “Yes. Her body has arrived Nigeria. It is in Asaba as we speak and it will remain there until 25th July when it will be taken to Ihiala in Anambra State for burial.”

He, however, did not give details of the likely state government involvement in the burial, even as he said that the family was already aware of the arrival of her body to Nigeria.

