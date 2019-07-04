More women contract HIV everyday

By Esther Onyegbula

Deputy Director, Gender Human Right and Care Services, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, Dr Yinka Falola-Anoemuah, has said more women contract HIV every day.

Falola-Anoemuah made the revelation at the graduation ceremony and presentation of a certificate to AIDS vulnerable and indigent women and girls living with HIV/AIDS who have benefited from an empowerment and skills acquisition program organised by the organisation in partnership with Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, ASWHAN.

In his contribution, Dr Sani Aliyu, Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, noted that the essence of this empowerment is to transform the lives of young girls that are highly vulnerable.

“The empowerment will go a long way because globally, there are five pillars of prevention that are recognised. And one of those pillars is to target adolescent girls and young women with effective intervention and such include economic empowerment,” he said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony and presentation of a certificate to beneficiaries, Senator Dipo Odujirin, Chairman of Tosin Anibaba Memorial, TAM, Fund in Lagos, reiterated that more women contract HIV on a daily basis. “Currently, NACA is doing a lot to ensure that there is information and assisting people to get the necessary economical and medical help so that it doesn’t get to AIDS,” he said.