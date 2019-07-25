Montenegro appoints Hadzibegic as new coach

Former Yugoslavian international player Faruk Hadzibegic was Thursday named as the new coach of Montenegro, the country’s football association announced.

Bosnian Hadzibegic, 61, who played for a number of foreign clubs, including Sochaux in France and Spain’s Real Betis, will sign a contract on Friday.

He will lead Montenegro for the first time in September when the Balkan country plays a friendly match with Hungary and a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Montenegro sacked Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he and two Serb players in the team boycotted a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in June.

