Monarch hails Okowa on devt strides

By Oboh Agbonkhese

The traditional ruler of Owa Kingdom in Delta State, Obi of Owa, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has urged youths in the state to be hard working and committed to the development of their communities to complement the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking when management of UPDATES Club Lounge and Bar, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Celestine Umeri, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Boji Boji Owa, Agbor, Efeizomor II lauded Governor Okowa on his mission to drive infrastructure development and reposition the state.

According to the monarch, “God and the ancestors will guide you and make you follow the development strides of Governor Okowa, who is developing the state and promoting youth empowerment.”

Responding, Umeri thanked the monarch for his role in promoting peace and development in Owa Kingdom, adding that he was proud to identify with the Owa palace in UPDATES’ host community.

Umeri also commended Okowa for his commitment to promoting an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state through the provision of adequate security and basic infrastructure, which has opened up the communities for investors to do business and turned the state into a business destination and economic hub in the South-South geo-political zone.

