Miyetti Allah’s call for Obasanjo arrest nauseating- N’Delta agitators  

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA- A group of Niger Delta agitators, Tuesday, dismissed as insolent and infuriating, the call by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association on the Federal Government to apprehend former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his latest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, decrying the insecurity in the country.

Leader of the assembly, 21st Century Youth for Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, said: “It is laughable, very insulting and provocative for a group that is supposed to be proscribed as terrorist issuing such a directive to Nigeria President, who happens to be their patron.”

“We are surprised because he has emboldened them with his body language and open defense and support for his people and tribe. How can a primitive and murderous group like the Miyetti Allah talk after committing sacrilege and genocide against the Nigerian people, it still has the audacity to call for the arrest of an elder statesman and patriotic leader like Obasanjo.

“It is the highest joke that cannot be treated with kid-glove. Buhari should know that he is the President of Nigeria, not Fulani or Miyetti Allah., We urge him to do the needful and uphold the Constitution by protecting lives and properties of Nigerians or he should resign before this country collapse finally,” the group said.