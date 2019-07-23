Minority leadership crisis in NASS behind us – Chima

By Emma Ovuakporie

A MEMBER of the House of Representatives on the platform of Action Alliance, AA, Kingsley Chima, has described the minority leadership crisis that recently rocked the House as a thing of the past.

Chima, who spoke with newsmen, said: ”I have said it in different fora that the National Assembly is one big family and we can handle our internal affairs without external influence.

“The issue has been sealed and the House leadership is effectively running its affairs without interference from any quarter. I want to make a special appeal to members of the fourth estate of the realm to always do their reports in a manner that will not indicate crisis.”

On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, the Imo State-born lawmaker said: “For us to adequately address the issue, there is need for the Federal Government to convoke a national security summit where all shades of opinions will be properly addressed.

“The convocation of such a summit must be devoid of any influence or interference for it to be meaningful and generate the right results.”

Vanguard