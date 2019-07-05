Minority Leader’s position: Wike reacts to alleged treachery

By Egute Yafughorhi

port harcourt—Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised by what happened at the House of Representatives, stating that trading has been placed above party loyalty in the House.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said he was purely a party loyalist who believes in the ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said: “I am not surprised. When you have traders and merchants, what do you expect? It is unfortunate for those who do not understand what politics is all about. I am a core party man. I believe in the party.”

Wike said that peer review was necessary to advance the course of development across the states of the Federation.

“I am happy for this visit. We shall reciprocate the visit at the appropriate time. It is good for us to continue to compare notes to learn best practices from each other,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Oyo State governor to move the state forward for development.

Earlier, Oyo State governor, Makinde said what happened at the House of Representatives where the position of the PDP was subverted calls for concern.

“We all saw what happened at the National Assembly on Wednesday. They are things that call for concern, if the party takes a position on certain things. We want to ensure that, it is carried through,” he said.